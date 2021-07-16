 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Turkish coastguard fires warning shots at Cypriot patrol vessel, police say as tensions mount

16 Jul, 2021 15:07
Get short URL
Turkish coastguard fires warning shots at Cypriot patrol vessel, police say as tensions mount
A pictured shows the Greek Church of Saint George (R) and the Saint Nicholas' Cathedral (L) (Lala Mustafa Mosque) in Famagusta, in the eastern coast of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on April 9, 2021. © Birol BEBEK / AFP
Turkey’s coastguard fired warning shots at a Cyprus patrol boat searching for undocumented migrants off the coast of the island on Friday, Cypriot police said, raising tensions ahead of the Turkish president’s visit.

While patrolling around Kato Pyrgos in the disputed northwest area of the island at 3.30am, the Turkish vessel fired warning shots at the Cypriot coastguard, according to a spokesperson for the region’s police force. The vessel had been conducting an operation to search for and prevent illegal immigration to the island before it was engaged.

In response to the incident, which Cyprus claims is the first of its kind, the island nation will lodge a formal protest with the United Nations. However, it’s not clear what powers the UN would have over the situation, since the international body’s peacekeeping authority does not extend into offshore regions of the island.

Turkey has denied that the nation’s coastguard or its vessels based in the northern part of the island fired warning shots at the Cypriot boat. Speaking to the media, the Turkish foreign minister’s adviser in Northern Cyprus declared “there [was] no such incident,” calling the allegations by Cypriot officials “a lie.”

Also on rt.com Turkey will continue exploratory gas drilling in eastern Mediterranean – Erdogan

The incident has enflamed tensions between the two sides just days before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to visit the northern part of the island to mark the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of the territory.

Erdogan’s planned trip had previously caused heightened tensions between Turkey and Cyprus, after attempts to restart UN-led negotiations over the reunification of the island earlier this year stalled. The United Nations has been seeking to engage both sides in discussions since 2017, but Cyprus has refused to agree to Turkey’s call for the recognition of two equal, independent states on the island.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies