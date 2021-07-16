Drone VIDEO shows partly submerged German town as severe floods claim 100+ lives nationwide

Aerial footage shows the scale of destruction in a German village after the western part of the country was hit by devastating flood this week. The death toll has risen to over 100 as rescue helicopters were sent to the area.

The houses in Insul, Rhineland-Palatinate can be seen partially submerged and damaged after the Ahr river overflowed its banks due to heavy rainfall.

More than 100 died in Rhineland-Palatinate and neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia, German media reported on Friday, citing officials. Many more are unaccounted for as cell phone service is down in some areas.

“The situation is still dramatic,” Rhineland-Palatinate Minister-President Malu Dreyer said. “All of this is a big challenge for emergency services, who are working around the clock.”

Authorities sent helicopters and fire crews to rescue people from rooftops and balconies, and the military has been deployed to assist relief efforts. German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed to provide federal support to the victims.

Also on rt.com ‘Like a bomb hit’: Death toll from devastating floods in western Germany grows to 81

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!