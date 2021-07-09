 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tehran police & firefighters respond to reports of ‘loud explosion’

9 Jul, 2021 21:22
FILE PHOTO: A general view of northwestern Tehran at night ©  Reuters / Morteza Nikoubazl
A loud explosion was heard in Tehran, according to multiple witnesses, with Iranian news media reporting that authorities are now investigating a park area in the capital where an “unknown object” allegedly went off.

A state television reporter on the scene of the blast – located at Park Mellat in northern Tehran – claimed an “unknown object” exploded, but no injuries have been reported, according to Reuters.

Fars News Agency was among the first to report the incident, though no details have been given about the cause of the explosion or any damage it may have inflicted. Images of the blast site later posted by Fars and Tasnim did not appear to show any major damage to the area. 

“We are investigating to find out if it was a terrorist incident and to determine the dimensions and causes of the explosion,” said deputy Tehran Governor Hamidreza Goudarzi. 

While unverified footage of the blast's aftermath began making the rounds on social media shortly after initial reports surfaced, journalists and witnesses at the scene have denied seeing any similar fires following the incident.

