Tehran police & firefighters respond to reports of ‘loud explosion’

A loud explosion was heard in Tehran, according to multiple witnesses, with Iranian news media reporting that authorities are now investigating a park area in the capital where an “unknown object” allegedly went off.

A state television reporter on the scene of the blast – located at Park Mellat in northern Tehran – claimed an “unknown object” exploded, but no injuries have been reported, according to Reuters.

‌به دنبال انتشار خبر انفجار در حوالی پارک ملت، هم اکنون نیروهای پلیس و آتش نشانی در محل حاضر هستند.حاضرین به خبرنگار فارس گفتند منشأ انفجار دقیقا مشخص نیست. pic.twitter.com/F9ZHxwZnI4 — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 9, 2021

Fars News Agency was among the first to report the incident, though no details have been given about the cause of the explosion or any damage it may have inflicted. Images of the blast site later posted by Fars and Tasnim did not appear to show any major damage to the area.

تصاویری از محلی در داخل پارک ملت که گفته شده صدای انفجار از آنجا بلند شده. معاون امنیتی و انتظامی استانداری تهران گفت: صدای انفجار امروز در محدوده غرب در پارک ملت اتفاق افتاده. کارشناسان در حال بررسی موضوع هستند و اطلاعات تکمیلی متعاقبا اعلام خواهد شد. pic.twitter.com/jFDicgCFGa — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 9, 2021

“We are investigating to find out if it was a terrorist incident and to determine the dimensions and causes of the explosion,” said deputy Tehran Governor Hamidreza Goudarzi.

Tehran explosion:Tasnim News agency’s reporter says “There is no fire here. The explosion has happened inside Millet Park. People have heard a blast but we can’t see any fire here yet”. pic.twitter.com/zIACdaiRPb — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) July 9, 2021

While unverified footage of the blast's aftermath began making the rounds on social media shortly after initial reports surfaced, journalists and witnesses at the scene have denied seeing any similar fires following the incident.

