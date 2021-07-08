Pope Francis spending ‘a quiet day’ after suffering high fever, with tests returning negative result

The pontiff has been given the all-clear after receiving negative microbiological tests following a high fever last night, and is taking a ‘quiet day’ to recuperate.

“This morning, he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative”, the Holy See’s Press Office Director Matteo Bruni revealed on Thursday.

The 84-year head of the Roman Catholic Church has “spent a quiet day, eating and moving unassisted” on his fifth successive day in hospital.

The negative test results came as welcome news after the pontiff recorded a high temperature on the prior evening.

With no warning signs indicating negative health problems, the Pope is set to continue the duration of his expected week-long recovery at Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital, as outlined in a statement from the Vatican on July 5.

On Sunday, Pope Francis underwent a three-hour hemicolectomy to rectify narrowing of his intestine – a condition called diverticular stenosis – on his left side. Had the condition been left untreated, it could have posed serious health risks to the pontiff, as food would have been unable to pass through the intestine. The operation was carried out by 10 medical professionals, who removed part of the colon in a procedure regarded as major surgery.

