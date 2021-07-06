 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 person injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport's parking lot – police

6 Jul, 2021 11:41
A policewoman goes through the security check at Düsseldorf Airport. © Marcel Kusch/picture alliance via Getty Images
An individual has been injured during a knife attack outside Dusseldorf airport’s departures terminal on Tuesday, with the assailant on the run, according to the country’s police force.

The stabbing occurred at a ticket machine in the car park of Dusseldorf’s airport, according to Andre Hartwich, a spokesperson for the city’s police. The victim is being transported to hospital for treatment.

Authorities haven’t identified the motive yet but believe it could be due to a territorial dispute between homeless individuals, stating that “the names of both people are known to us.” 

Seeking to reassure the public, Hartwich stated that the individuals involved are not believed to be a risk to passengers or flights at the airport.

