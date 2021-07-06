1 person injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport's parking lot – police

An individual has been injured during a knife attack outside Dusseldorf airport’s departures terminal on Tuesday, with the assailant on the run, according to the country’s police force.

The stabbing occurred at a ticket machine in the car park of Dusseldorf’s airport, according to Andre Hartwich, a spokesperson for the city’s police. The victim is being transported to hospital for treatment.

Authorities haven’t identified the motive yet but believe it could be due to a territorial dispute between homeless individuals, stating that “the names of both people are known to us.”

Seeking to reassure the public, Hartwich stated that the individuals involved are not believed to be a risk to passengers or flights at the airport.

Also on rt.com Islamist motives were ‘likely’ in Wuerzburg stabbing attack that left 3 dead – prosecutors

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!