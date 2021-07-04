Military aircraft carrying at least 85 passengers crashes in the Philippines

A Philippines military plane has crashed in Sulu province. At least 40 people have been rescued so far, according to the country's military chief.

Philippines military chief Cirilito Sobejana confirmed that a C-130 transport plane had crashed in Jolo, the province's capital. The plane, which was transporting troops at the time of the accident, missed the runway while landing and crashed into a nearby village, Sobejana explained. Reports citing the military said that at least 85 passengers were aboard the aircraft.

Mga kuha sa nasusunog na C-130 plane matapos itong mag-crash sa Patikul, Sulu kaninang bandang 11:30 a.m.📷: Pondohan TV pic.twitter.com/IW0USzArnV — News5 (@News5PH) July 4, 2021

At least 40 people have been rescued so far. Military and civilian firefighters are currently working to put out a fire that has reportedly engulfed much of the aircraft.

A photograph purportedly taken near the crash site shows a large billow of smoke rising up into the sky. Other videos and photographs posted to social media appear to show a large fire at the scene of the accident.

TINGNAN:Makapal na usok mula sa bumagsak na eroplano sa Patikul, Sulu ang sumalubong sa mga residente ngayong Linggo ng umaga, Hulyo 4. pic.twitter.com/7wcnQOBOzb — PTVph (@PTVph) July 4, 2021

