Military aircraft carrying at least 85 passengers crashes in the Philippines

4 Jul, 2021 05:31
©  Twitter / News5PH
A Philippines military plane has crashed in Sulu province. At least 40 people have been rescued so far, according to the country's military chief.

Philippines military chief Cirilito Sobejana confirmed that a C-130 transport plane had crashed in Jolo, the province's capital. The plane, which was transporting troops at the time of the accident, missed the runway while landing and crashed into a nearby village, Sobejana explained. Reports citing the military said that at least 85 passengers were aboard the aircraft. 

At least 40 people have been rescued so far. Military and civilian firefighters are currently working to put out a fire that has reportedly engulfed much of the aircraft. 

A photograph purportedly taken near the crash site shows a large billow of smoke rising up into the sky. Other videos and photographs posted to social media appear to show a large fire at the scene of the accident.

