 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Two people stabbed in Germany’s Erfurt, major search launched for suspect

28 Jun, 2021 10:05
Get short URL
Two people stabbed in Germany’s Erfurt, major search launched for suspect
FILE PHOTO. © Reuters / Martin Schutt
An unknown assailant has stabbed two people in the eastern German city of Erfurt, triggering a manhunt involving a police helicopter. The incident comes days after a knife rampage in Wuerzburg that left three dead and six injured.

The incident occurred in the city’s southern district on Wiesenhugel, when the suspect attacked two, apparently random, people near a bus stop. Both victims, aged 45 and 68, have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The attacker, described by the police as a man in his twenties, with light hair and a scarred face, fled the scene on foot. The man was speaking German during the attack. Law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect in a massive manhunt operation involving at least one helicopter.

Images emerging from the scene shows the bus stop cordoned off and forensic experts collecting evidence. No information on the potential motives behind the attack has been immediately available.

The stabbing comes just a couple of days after a knife rampage occurred in Wuerzburg, Bavaria. Local police shot and arrested the suspect after he managed to kill three and injure six more people. The Wuerzburg attack was apparently motivated by jihad, with the attacker having reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the rampage, while the police later recovered propaganda materials of the Islamic State terrorist group from him.

Also on rt.com Wuerzburg knife killer had ‘ISIS propaganda,’ may have been motivated by jihad – report

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies