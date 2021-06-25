Dead and injured after knife-wielding man goes on rampage in Germany's Wuerzburg (VIDEO)

Police in the German city of Wuerzburg have arrested a stabbing suspect after a “major operation.” Local media reports claim that three people were killed and six injured before police shot and arrested the man.

A “major police operation” was announced by local authorities on Friday afternoon, with law enforcement stating shortly afterwards that they had arrested a suspect.

German tabloid Bild reported that three people were killed and six injured, some seriously, and that the perpetrator was stopped by police with a gunshot to the leg.

Police did not confirm precise casualty numbers, but said that there had been “several injuries and also fatalities,” and that they had used firearms to subdue the perpetrator.

Video footage purportedly shot at the scene of the incident showed police confronting a masked man armed with what appeared to be a long knife.

At the time of writing, Barbarossa Square, where the incident took place, remains closed to the public.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW