Dead and injured after knife-wielding man goes on rampage in Germany's Wuerzburg (VIDEO)
A “major police operation” was announced by local authorities on Friday afternoon, with law enforcement stating shortly afterwards that they had arrested a suspect.
German tabloid Bild reported that three people were killed and six injured, some seriously, and that the perpetrator was stopped by police with a gunshot to the leg.
Police did not confirm precise casualty numbers, but said that there had been “several injuries and also fatalities,” and that they had used firearms to subdue the perpetrator.
Video footage purportedly shot at the scene of the incident showed police confronting a masked man armed with what appeared to be a long knife.
Passanten stellen sich einem geistig Verwirrten in #Wuerzburg#amoklauf#würzburgpic.twitter.com/2Imfd98yVR— Burek Shakur 🇵🇸 (@BurekShakur) June 25, 2021
At the time of writing, Barbarossa Square, where the incident took place, remains closed to the public.
