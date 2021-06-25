 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dead and injured after knife-wielding man goes on rampage in Germany's Wuerzburg (VIDEO)

25 Jun, 2021 16:59
Screenshot © Twitter / @BurekShakur
Police in the German city of Wuerzburg have arrested a stabbing suspect after a “major operation.” Local media reports claim that three people were killed and six injured before police shot and arrested the man.

“major police operation” was announced by local authorities on Friday afternoon, with law enforcement stating shortly afterwards that they had arrested a suspect.

German tabloid Bild reported that three people were killed and six injured, some seriously, and that the perpetrator was stopped by police with a gunshot to the leg. 

Police did not confirm precise casualty numbers, but said that there had been “several injuries and also fatalities,” and that they had used firearms to subdue the perpetrator.

Video footage purportedly shot at the scene of the incident showed police confronting a masked man armed with what appeared to be a long knife.

At the time of writing, Barbarossa Square, where the incident took place, remains closed to the public.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

