First remote surgery conducted by indigenous technology in Iran with dog as trialist (PHOTOS)

Iran has successfully conducted its first remote surgery using a domestically developed robot which was controlled from a medical center around seven kilometers away from the operation room.

On Wednesday, in the presence of Sorena Sattari, vice-president for science and technology, the first surgery using a domestically developed device was carried out on a dog.

A vasectomy operation took place at Sina Hospital in Tehran by a remotely controlled device which was being operated by doctors at the Iran Advanced Clinical Skills Training Center, approximately seven kilometers away.

In images shared online, the dog can be seen on the operating table with observers gathered round.

امروز اولین عمل #جراحی_رباتیک از راه دور در ایران، با استفاده از ربات دانش بنیان جراح سینا انجام شد.جراحی وازکتومی با استفاده از شبکه باند پهن اپراتور اول، بر روی یک سگ انجام شد تا گام جدی در أخذ تأییدیه های لازم برای جراحی روی انسان به این شکل برداشته بشه. pic.twitter.com/RkxFl5cxpR — Majid Hedayati Nasab (@mhn6712) June 23, 2021

با تلاش متخصصان ایرانی، اولین عمل جراحی از راه دور با #ربات_جراح_ایرانی از فاصله 7 کیلومتری انجام گرفت. پیش از این فقط آمریکا دارای این فناوری بود.#ایرانی_میتواندpic.twitter.com/QTM1jCOIHv — Hamed Sarrafpour (@HSarrafpour) June 23, 2021

The operation was conducted using Iran’s 5G network. According to Iranian media, the robot has a console which a surgeon can use to control and guide the device’s two robotic arms. The surgeon is given a clear view of the surgery that they are conducting through a monitor.

In recent years, Iran has been pressing forward with programs to develop domestic devices, partially necessitated by US sanctions on Tehran. Over the last year, the country has unveiled numerous pieces of military hardware designed and built in Iran, including the forward ship IRINS Makran and a drone, capable of 1200 miles of flight, named ‘Gaza’.

