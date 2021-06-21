Swedish parliament ousts PM Lofven in no-confidence vote

Sweden’s PM Stefan Lofven has been ousted in a no-confidence vote by the nation’s parliament after failing to secure support for his rent reform. The move paves the way for either snap elections or caretaker government.

Lovfen was ousted by the parliament on Monday, becoming the first Swedish Prime Minister to ever lose a no-confidence vote.

The motion against the PM was launched by right-wing Sweden Democrats party last week, after the Left Party withdrew its support for the government over a controversial rent reform. The plan envisioned liberalization of Sweden’s rigid rent system with removal of rent controls on newly-built apartments.

