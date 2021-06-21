 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Swedish parliament ousts PM Lofven in no-confidence vote

21 Jun, 2021 09:16
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. © Reuters / TT News Agency / Janerik Henriksson
Sweden’s PM Stefan Lofven has been ousted in a no-confidence vote by the nation’s parliament after failing to secure support for his rent reform. The move paves the way for either snap elections or caretaker government.

Lovfen was ousted by the parliament on Monday, becoming the first Swedish Prime Minister to ever lose a no-confidence vote.

The motion against the PM was launched by right-wing Sweden Democrats party last week, after the Left Party withdrew its support for the government over a controversial rent reform. The plan envisioned liberalization of Sweden’s rigid rent system with removal of rent controls on newly-built apartments.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

