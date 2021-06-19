At least 3 injured & evacuation ordered after blasts rock Serbia ammunition factory for 2nd time in a MONTH (VIDEOS)

Evacuation was announced for parts of the Serbian city of Cacak after an explosion hit a local ammunition plant, setting it on fire. A similar blast caused major damage to the facility about two weeks earlier.

"Due to the explosion at the Sloboda facility, it is necessary to urgently evacuate all citizens living in the vicinity of the factory. The place of evacuation is the city stadium,” Cacak mayor Milun Todorović announced on social media on Saturday evening, as flames were ripping through the factory and reportedly began spreading to nearby territory.

The 'Sloboda' (Freedom) plant, southwest of Cacak, was shaken by a powerful blast around 8 p.m local time, which was followed by another, a smaller one, according to the Serbian TV.

Two male and one female workers have suffered injuries in the blast, reportedly from the shattered glass, and were transported to hospital.

Footage shared on social media show raging blaze and thick smoke billowing from the site.

Explosions rocked the plant of Serbian ammunition manufacturer Sloboda in the city of Cacak. pic.twitter.com/ocniJcfipy — Никола Миковић / Nikola Mikovic (@nikola_mikovic) June 19, 2021

Au kakva eksplozija iz pravca slobode😳 pic.twitter.com/vpY7sNGZSN — Baltazar фарбар (@Goran_Cuvi_z) June 19, 2021

The Saturday incident marks the second time in less than a month the factory is hit by a powerful explosion. On June 4, a series of blasts rocked the plant, and evacuation was ordered for nearby houses. While the explosions continued for several days, no one was injured in the incident. At the time, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic put damage from the blast at up to 2 million euros ($2.4 million).

Also on rt.com Serbia ammunition factory EXPLODES, lighting up the night and forcing residents to evacuate (VIDEO)

Founded in 1948, Sloboda employs about than 2,500 workers and specializes in production of tank and artillery shells, as well as several types of rocket-propelled anti-tank weapons. It also produces some home appliances.

The factory was crippled during the 1999 NATO bombing campaign over Kosovo, but has been rebuilt since.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.