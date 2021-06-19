US ambassador announces he'll return to Russia ‘soon’ following Biden-Putin summit

Washington’s ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, has said he “looks forward to returning to Moscow soon.” He has been absent from the country since April amid political tensions between the two nations.

A “stable and predictable relationship with Russia” is on the diplomat's agenda upon his return, Sullivan announced, as quoted by a spokesperson of the US Embassy in Moscow.

AmbSullivan: “After an important summit, I look forward to returning to Moscow soon to lead the strong team @USEmbRu as we implement #POTUS Biden’s policy directives outlined in Geneva, including strategic stability, #humanrights, a stable & predictable relationship w/ #Russia.” — Jason P. Rebholz (@USEmbRuPress) June 19, 2021

The decision has been made following the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland this week. After the talks – dubbed “constructive” by Putin – the Russian leader revealed that an agreement on the ambassadors’ respective returns had been reached. It wouldn’t take long for the top diplomats to be back at work at their embassies, he added.

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is expected to be back in Washington next week, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

Sullivan, who has served as ambassador since late 2019, left the Russian capital in April after a Kremlin official suggested he go home for “thorough, serious consultations” with the Biden administration amid tensions between Moscow and Washington, with the latter having initiated new sanctions against Russia. “I believe it is important for me to speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration,” Sullivan said at the time. The Kremlin also called back Antonov for crisis talks.

