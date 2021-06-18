 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Foreign workers among 11 killed & 25 missing after landslide & floods hit Nepal, officials say (VIDEO)

18 Jun, 2021 08:58
People gather on higher ground as flood water from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021 © REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese officials have said that 11 people have died after flooding and landslides, triggered by heavy rain, swept across the country. Chinese and Indian workers are among the dead and 25 remaining missing.

Speaking to Reuters on Friday, district official Baburam Khanal said the bodies of three workers had been found near the town of Melamchi in Sindhupalchowk district, a mountainous area bordering the Tibet region of China. 

One of the bodies was identified as an Indian worker and the other two as Chinese. “The foreign nationals were working for a Chinese company that is building a drinking water project,” Khanal stated. 

The death toll currently sits at 11, with 25 people still missing in Sindhupalchowk, the country’s home ministry said on Thursday night. The floods have caused havoc, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Hundreds of people have been forced to move to community centers after their homes and villages were wrecked. Rescue efforts are ongoing to reach people in affected areas. 

Nepal also has one of the highest reported Covid-19 prevalence in the world and healthcare authorities and aid agencies have struggled to continue operations because of the flooding and heavy rains across the country. 

Every year Nepal is hit by monsoon rains which cause considerable damage and take hundreds of lives. Aid agencies have warned that the social and economic impact of the pandemic could be compounded by the floods.

