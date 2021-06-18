Foreign workers among 11 killed & 25 missing after landslide & floods hit Nepal, officials say (VIDEO)

Nepalese officials have said that 11 people have died after flooding and landslides, triggered by heavy rain, swept across the country. Chinese and Indian workers are among the dead and 25 remaining missing.

Speaking to Reuters on Friday, district official Baburam Khanal said the bodies of three workers had been found near the town of Melamchi in Sindhupalchowk district, a mountainous area bordering the Tibet region of China.

One of the bodies was identified as an Indian worker and the other two as Chinese. “The foreign nationals were working for a Chinese company that is building a drinking water project,” Khanal stated.

The death toll currently sits at 11, with 25 people still missing in Sindhupalchowk, the country’s home ministry said on Thursday night. The floods have caused havoc, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Hundreds of people have been forced to move to community centers after their homes and villages were wrecked. Rescue efforts are ongoing to reach people in affected areas.

Rescuing the flood victims by airlifting in Nepal pic.twitter.com/Fusgu5i2OC — Dr Jagan Karki (@jaganbimal) June 17, 2021

Nepal also has one of the highest reported Covid-19 prevalence in the world and healthcare authorities and aid agencies have struggled to continue operations because of the flooding and heavy rains across the country.

Nepal: They are daring every challenge, every where. This is how Nepalese health workers are going to remote areas bordering China in Mustang with #COVID19 vaccine to jab people. This despite heavy floods in one of the largest district of Nepal. pic.twitter.com/tf6r3hyq66 — Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) June 17, 2021

Every year Nepal is hit by monsoon rains which cause considerable damage and take hundreds of lives. Aid agencies have warned that the social and economic impact of the pandemic could be compounded by the floods.

