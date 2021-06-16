Slovenia ends second Covid-19 emergency after infection rate falls, but quarantine restrictions remain

Slovenia has ended its coronavirus state of emergency after the spread of the infection decreased. Authorities are urging citizens to continue abiding by the restrictions and hailed vaccination as the best method against Covid-19.

The state of emergency, which was declared on October 19, expired on Tuesday. The decision was made as the number of Covid cases in the country decreased. The previous state of emergency lasted from March 12, 2020 to May 31, 2020.

On Tuesday, the country of 2.1 million reported 118 cases.

Despite the improvement in the situation, people still have to wear masks indoors and abide by social distancing rules. Cultural and sports events are only allowed at 75% capacity, with attendees having to provide a vaccination certificate, a negative Covid-19 test or proof that they had recovered from the infection, according to the STA news agency.

State Secretary of the Health Ministry Franc Vindisar said the government task force will monitor the spread of the virus on a weekly basis and decide on the protective measures. He urged everyone to “continue to follow all of the recommendations and rules” pertaining to Covid-19.

Health Minister Janez Poklukar said that the virus will only be thoroughly defeated via immunization. “The epidemic has shown that vaccination is the most important health measure. Without it we cannot imagine the future,” the minister said, describing vaccination as “a small step for an individual but a huge leap for Slovenian and European society.”

Over 550,000 people older than 18 and almost 430,000 people over the age of 50 have been vaccinated with two doses.

Overall, more than 250,000 people were infected with the coronavirus in Slovenia and more than 4,700 have died, according to the media.

