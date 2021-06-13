 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Massive gas pipe explosion rips through residential neighborhood in China, leaving at least 12 dead & over 100 injured (VIDEOS)

13 Jun, 2021 08:43
Rescuers work at a gas pipe explosion site in Shiyan City, China on June 13, 2021. © Global Look Press / Xinhua
A major explosion has occurred in the central Chinese city of Shiyan, leaving at least 12 people dead and over 100 injured. The blast destroyed a local food market and damaged multiple residential buildings.

The blast, centered at the food market, rocked the city located in Hubei province, early on Sunday.

Footage from the scene circulating online shows the market partially collapsed with a massive crater left in the ground, suggesting that leaked gas had accumulated under the building long before the explosion.

Streets around the market were filled with debris blown out of the building, with only its concrete husk left standing.

Multiple residential buildings in the area were damaged by the blast, with their windows shattered and walls battered with shrapnel.

The explosion left at least 12 people dead with some 138 more injured, Chinese state-owned broadcaster CCTV reported. Some 37 of the injured remain in critical condition.

In the aftermath of the deadly blast, hospitals in the city urged the residents to donate blood, signaling that the influx of the injured may cause shortages.

