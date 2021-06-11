 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU drugs regulator approves new site for manufacture of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in France

11 Jun, 2021 14:16
Get short URL
EU drugs regulator approves new site for manufacture of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in France
FILE PHOTO. A vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is pictured at a care home in Naples, Italy ©  Reuters / Ciro De Luca
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved a new manufacturing plant in central France to boost production of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, the regulator’s committee for human medicines has said.

The new site will be in Monts near the Loire Valley town of Tours and will be operated by pharmaceutical manufacturer Recipharm, the EMA said in a statement on Friday.

The Sweden-headquartered firm already has a facility in Monts for the filling of pharmaceutical products into vials.

As well as a new manufacturing facility for the Moderna jab, the EMA said it has issued a “positive opinion” for alternative batch control and testing sites.

Also on rt.com EU member states agree to relax Covid-19 restrictions to allow fully vaccinated citizens to travel during summer

Last week the regulator approved two new US sites for manufacturing the active substance and finished product of the US-developed Moderna jab.

The EMA said it expects the approvals of the three sites to result in an extra 1 or 2 million vials of vaccine becoming available for the EU each month.

In February the EU’s European Commission announced it had signed a deal with Moderna for an additional 150 million doses of its vaccine this year with the option to purchase another 150 million in 2022.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies