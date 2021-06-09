 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Duterte says there’s ‘nobody deserving’ in line to be next Philippines president & dismisses rumors he’ll run as VP

9 Jun, 2021 14:52
Get short URL
Duterte says there’s ‘nobody deserving’ in line to be next Philippines president & dismisses rumors he’ll run as VP
President Rodrigo Duterte holds a caliber 45 pistol while Eduardo Ano, a Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), looks on during a turnover ceremony for procured firearms for the AFP at the Malacanang presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
President Rodrigo Duterte has said he doesn’t see any “deserving” candidates in line to be the next Philippines leader, despite previously naming his daughter Sara and boxer-cum-senator Manny Pacquiao as possible successors.

In an interview on Tuesday with SMNI network, Duterte dismissed rumors that he may run for vice president in 2022 when his six-year term ends and cast doubt on whether any candidates were worthy to succeed him. 

Questioned by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on who he thought would be a potential successor, Duterte answered: “None, Pastor. Looking at the political horizon? Even you would know that... Nobody. I see nobody who is deserving.”

He she was cautious not to openly back a candidate, suggesting that people may accuse him of attempting to extend his own power through his replacement. 

Also on rt.com ‘I’m a Filipino saying what needs to be said’: Pacquiao blasts Duterte on South China Sea after accusing president of going soft

The president, now 76, said he was ready to retire when his presidency comes to an end and expressed reluctance at the idea of running as vice president, as his allies had suggested. 

“I am ready to retire... We have Davao. I’ll just be a boarder there at your prayer mountain. It’s beautiful there,” he said, referencing Quiboloy’s serene gardens near Davao City, known as Prayer Mountain. 

Last week, Duterte drew up a list of possible successors, suggesting his daughter, Sara, the incumbent mayor of Davao City and Senator Manny Pacquiao were potential leaders in waiting. 

This week, he exchanged barbs with Pacquaio after the former boxer said Duterte hadn’t followed through on an election promise to plant a Filipino flag in the South China Sea. Duterte told Pacquaio to go “study” and improve his “shallow” knowledge of the issue.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies