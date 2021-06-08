Explosions over Damascus: Syrian air defenses light up sky in response to ‘Israeli aggression’ – state media

Syrian air defenses have been activated against missiles allegedly launched from Lebanese airspace by Israel, state news agency SANA has reported. The attack is said to be targeting Damascus and Homs.

The attack began shortly before midnight local time on Tuesday, according to the agency.

One missile passed overhead. I am hearing reports that #Homs also. Reports of heavy air defense intercept.#Israel — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) June 8, 2021

There were also unconfirmed reports of explosions in Latakia and Tartous – home to Russian expeditionary force’s naval and air bases – on the Mediterranean coast, as well as Quneitra in the Golan Heights.

من تصدي دفاعاتنا الجوية للعد.وان الإسر.ائيلي pic.twitter.com/FYXt0y5PaL — سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) June 8, 2021

A “very loud” explosion shook Damascus, local residents reportedly posted on Facebook.

Israel has frequently launched missiles against what Tel Aviv has described as “Iranian” targets within Syria. Damascus has condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty, but Western governments have ignored them.

The most recent strike was in early May, in the Latakia province – just before Israel became involved in a shooting war with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. The conflict lasted 11 days before an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire went into effect.

