 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Explosions over Damascus: Syrian air defenses light up sky in response to ‘Israeli aggression’ – state media
HomeWorld News

Explosions over Damascus: Syrian air defenses light up sky in response to ‘Israeli aggression’ – state media

8 Jun, 2021 21:02
Get short URL
Explosions over Damascus: Syrian air defenses light up sky in response to ‘Israeli aggression’ – state media
Syrian air defenses have been activated against missiles allegedly launched from Lebanese airspace by Israel, state news agency SANA has reported. The attack is said to be targeting Damascus and Homs.

The attack began shortly before midnight local time on Tuesday, according to the agency.

There were also unconfirmed reports of explosions in Latakia and Tartous – home to Russian expeditionary force’s naval and air bases – on the Mediterranean coast, as well as Quneitra in the Golan Heights.

A “very loud” explosion shook Damascus, local residents reportedly posted on Facebook.

Israel has frequently launched missiles against what Tel Aviv has described as “Iranian” targets within Syria. Damascus has condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty, but Western governments have ignored them.

The most recent strike was in early May, in the Latakia province – just before Israel became involved in a shooting war with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. The conflict lasted 11 days before an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire went into effect. 

Also on rt.com At least 1 dead in reported Israeli strike on ‘civilian plastic warehouse’ in Syria’s Latakia

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies