 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Explosions on Syria coast near Latakia and Tartus as air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’ – state media
HomeWorld News

Explosions on Syria coast near Latakia and Tartus as air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’ – state media

5 May, 2021 00:28
Get short URL
Explosions on Syria coast near Latakia and Tartus as air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’ – state media
Explosions could be heard in the Syrian coastal cities of Latakia and Tartus, where Russian forces are based, as air defenses reportedly responded to Israeli missiles striking further inland, the state news agency SANA has said.

SANA named the targets of “Israeli aggression” as Al-Haffah, a town just northeast of Latakia, and Masyaf, located halfway between Tartus and Hama. The attack took place shortly after 3 am local time on Wednesday.

One Western analyst shared video purportedly of the aftermath of strikes in Al-Haffah.

Israel routinely launches missile strikes into Syria, against what Tel Aviv has called “Iranian targets.” Iran has been allied with the government in Damascus against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group and other militants, some affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies