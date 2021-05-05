Explosions on Syria coast near Latakia and Tartus as air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’ – state media

Explosions could be heard in the Syrian coastal cities of Latakia and Tartus, where Russian forces are based, as air defenses reportedly responded to Israeli missiles striking further inland, the state news agency SANA has said.

SANA named the targets of “Israeli aggression” as Al-Haffah, a town just northeast of Latakia, and Masyaf, located halfway between Tartus and Hama. The attack took place shortly after 3 am local time on Wednesday.

One Western analyst shared video purportedly of the aftermath of strikes in Al-Haffah.

Israel routinely launches missile strikes into Syria, against what Tel Aviv has called “Iranian targets.” Iran has been allied with the government in Damascus against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group and other militants, some affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

