Ratko Mladic appeal of life sentence is rejected by court, turning page for Yugoslavia tribunal

A UN appeals court in The Hague has upheld a life sentence against Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, who in 2017 was convicted of war crimes committed during the 1992-95 war.

The former military commander was found guilty by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia of genocide, crimes against humanity and violations of the laws and customs of war. He appealed the ruling before the UN’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which rejected it on Tuesday.

Mladic was the last major figure put on trial over crimes committed during the bloody and lengthy partition of Yugoslavia. The appeal was his last chance to overturn the sentence, so the 79-year-old will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The ex-general led Bosnian Serb troops during the civil war and was convicted for targeting the civilian population of Bosnian Muslims, Croats and other groups, including during the siege of Sarajevo and the slaughter at Srebrenitsa. The political Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was convicted of the same crimes and is serving a life sentence.

