Outage: Users report major sites down, including Amazon, Guardian, NYT & Reddit

A major server outage on Tuesday resulted in many popular websites going offline, including Amazon, Twitch, GitHub, and dozens of news organizations.

Some of the internet’s most visited websites, including Amazon, Reddit, Twitch, GitHub, eBay, Etsy, Pinterest, and Stack Overflow, went offline, leaving many users from around the world wondering what happened.

twitch is down, reddit's down, twitter's acting up, big attack by the looks of thingswhat's going on pic.twitter.com/q6sJmB5emZ — sam coates (@samcoates69) June 8, 2021

The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible — The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2021

American and European news outlets were particularly hard hit, with websites including the New York Times, the Guardian, the Independent, FT, CNN, the Atlantic, the New Statesman, Le Monde, New York Magazine, and the New Yorker affected.

Even emojis on Twitter were temporarily knocked offline, though the social media network as a whole remained relatively stable.

