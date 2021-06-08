Outage: Users report major sites down, including Amazon, Guardian, NYT & Reddit
Some of the internet’s most visited websites, including Amazon, Reddit, Twitch, GitHub, eBay, Etsy, Pinterest, and Stack Overflow, went offline, leaving many users from around the world wondering what happened.
twitch is down, reddit's down, twitter's acting up, big attack by the looks of thingswhat's going on pic.twitter.com/q6sJmB5emZ— sam coates (@samcoates69) June 8, 2021
The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible— The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2021
American and European news outlets were particularly hard hit, with websites including the New York Times, the Guardian, the Independent, FT, CNN, the Atlantic, the New Statesman, Le Monde, New York Magazine, and the New Yorker affected.
Even emojis on Twitter were temporarily knocked offline, though the social media network as a whole remained relatively stable.
It's not you, it's us.Actually, it's not even us.See you in a bit. https://t.co/zp2JIHZMRLpic.twitter.com/fpHWEjDRhm— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 8, 2021
