 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Norway reduces interval between Covid-19 doses as vaccinations speed up, govt confident on supply

7 Jun, 2021 12:28
Get short URL
Norway reduces interval between Covid-19 doses as vaccinations speed up, govt confident on supply
Pianist Ove Nyvik entertains elderly residents as they wait to receive a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the Rotnes church, in Nittedal, Norway (FILE PHOTO) © Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via REUTERS
The Norwegian Ministry of Health has said it will shorten the interval between the first and second dose of Covid-19 jabs in the country from 12 to nine weeks on the advice of the National Institute of Public Health (FHI).

“We have very good access to vaccines in the future. The vaccination is now so fast that we can already shorten the interval,” Minister of Health and Care Services Bent Hoie said in a statement on Monday, noting that the interval between jabs would be set at nine weeks instead of 12 weeks. 

“With today’s assumed deliveries, FHI believes that we can achieve the desired effect, to offer the first dose as quickly as possible,” Hoie stated, adding that local authorities would work to reschedule the second dose for those who have been jabbed once. Those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions will still be inoculated at six-week intervals. 

Also on rt.com Norwegian health experts recommend stopping further use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

The minister said that plans may change if deliveries of new vaccines do not come on time, but they were confident in their capacity to further speed up vaccinations.

As of June 6, around 32 percent of Norwegians had received at least one shot. Approximately 22% are fully vaccinated.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies