Norway reduces interval between Covid-19 doses as vaccinations speed up, govt confident on supply

The Norwegian Ministry of Health has said it will shorten the interval between the first and second dose of Covid-19 jabs in the country from 12 to nine weeks on the advice of the National Institute of Public Health (FHI).

“We have very good access to vaccines in the future. The vaccination is now so fast that we can already shorten the interval,” Minister of Health and Care Services Bent Hoie said in a statement on Monday, noting that the interval between jabs would be set at nine weeks instead of 12 weeks.

“With today’s assumed deliveries, FHI believes that we can achieve the desired effect, to offer the first dose as quickly as possible,” Hoie stated, adding that local authorities would work to reschedule the second dose for those who have been jabbed once. Those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions will still be inoculated at six-week intervals.

The minister said that plans may change if deliveries of new vaccines do not come on time, but they were confident in their capacity to further speed up vaccinations.

As of June 6, around 32 percent of Norwegians had received at least one shot. Approximately 22% are fully vaccinated.

