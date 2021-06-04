 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU submits proposal to WTO to expand global Covid vaccine supply, as countries demand IP rights waiver

4 Jun, 2021 15:57
Get short URL
EU submits proposal to WTO to expand global Covid vaccine supply, as countries demand IP rights waiver
FILE PHOTO. A plane transporting one million doses of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) vaccines for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia. © Reuters / Marko Djurica
The EU has informed the World Trade Organization of its alternative plan to the requested intellectual property (IP) rights waiver, which the bloc says will help bolster supplies of Covid vaccines.

The proposal presented by the European Commission on Friday is designed to be an alternative option to the IP waiver requested by developing nations, with a view to using flexible WTO rules to improve equitable access to vaccines.

The EU’s approach seeks to reduce export restrictions to the minimum level required, encourage vaccine manufacturers to independently agree to deals with developing nations, and use existing WTO rules to allow licences to be granted without the consent of patent holders.

Over 120 countries have so far called for the IP rights of Covid vaccine makers to be waived to allow poorer and developing nations to produce doses themselves.

The US recently backed such a move; however, the EU, UK and others have raised concerns about the IP rights waiver, requesting more time to analyze the proposal and blocking any move by the WTO which would require the support of all 164 member states to proceed.

Also on rt.com Covid-19 vaccine intellectual property waiver 'will not be enough' to address inequality, WTO chief warns

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has criticized the EU’s proposal and refusal to back an IP rights waiver, accusing the bloc of only pushing for a voluntary response from companies, instead of a legal move that would compel them to take certain action.

WTO officials have not immediately responded to the EU plan, but the issue is expected to be discussed when the international body meets next week.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies