 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Slap in the face’: Namibian descendants of German genocide victims condemn aid deal 

3 Jun, 2021 10:43
Get short URL
‘Slap in the face’: Namibian descendants of German genocide victims condemn aid deal 
FILE PHOTO. Namibian tribal chiefs and guests attend a ceremony at Frenzosische Dom in Berlin held for the victims of Namibian genocide, on August 29, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. © Getty Images / Abdulhamid Hosbas
Namibian descendants of victims of the genocide committed by Germany during its colonial rule have rejected a deal made by the governments of the two countries as a “slap in the face” that has “no regard for the human lives lost.”

On Friday, the German and Namibian governments announced a $1.3 billion financial aid package that will be disseminated over a 30-year period as part of a deal that saw Berlin formally recognize the genocide crimes it committed during colonial rule.

The funds, which were intentionally not called ‘reparations’ by the German government, will fund development projects, rural infrastructure and energy and water supplies. 

The request from German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for “forgiveness” from the descendants of the victims has been rejected, with people related to those who lost their lives in the massacres calling it a “slap in the face” that was negotiated without speaking to them.

“It was handled in a very clumsy manner. There was no regard for the human lives lost,” Namibian economist Salomo Hei told reporters. 

In its deal with Namibia, Germany formally acknowledged the actions of its citizens against the indigenous Herero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908. At least 60,000 Herero and 10,000 Nama were exterminated on the orders of the German military in the region, with thousands imprisoned in concentration camps.

Also on rt.com Berlin pledges payments after recognizing Namibia ‘genocide’ carried out by German colonial troops

The rejection of the deal by families of the victims comes after ethnic leaders condemned the proposal as “an affront to our existence” and an “insulting amount” for the lives lost.

The Council of Chiefs in Namibia released a statement on Monday decrying German officials for failing to take the view of ethnic leaders and groups “into serious consideration.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies