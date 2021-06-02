Some 60% of German respondents would like to get Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine – poll

About 60% of Germans would like to get vaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine if they were presented with such an opportunity, a fresh poll has shown.

The survey, conducted by the pollster Forsa, was commissioned by the German Eastern Business Association, a group focusing on economic cooperation between Germany and countries located in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, as well as in the South Caucasus and in Central Asia.

The results of the poll, which was conducted among 1,001 respondents between April 29 and May 10, were published by the group on Wednesday. The survey has shown high levels of trust among German residents towards Russia, with the majority of respondents being welcoming towards joint economic projects with Russian enterprises.

Among other things, the respondents have shown a high level of interest in the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Some 60% of the survey group said they would get vaccinated with the jab if given such an opportunity. The eastern Germans have shown a significantly higher level of trust towards the Russian jab, with 71% viewing it positively compared to the 58% of Western Germans who expressed a similar opinion.

The Russian-made shot has not been yet approved by the EU regulators, with Hungary remaining the only member-country to procure and use the jab en masse. Still, multiple public figures in Germany have voiced their support for the Russian vaccine, urging the authorities to speed up the approval process.

Last week, for instance, Minister-President Markus Soeder, the leader of Bavaria, Germany’s largest state, said the Russian-made jab should be approved as soon as possible, while the European vaccination program should not be allowed to “dawdle for purely ideological reasons.”

“Above all, the Sputnik V [approval] process must be accelerated,” Soeder told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

German media reports, however, indicated that Sputnik V is unlikely to get the EU’s approval sooner than September, over an alleged “lack of data.” The shot has been already praised by the leading Lancet medical journal, and received emergency approval in more than 60 countries.

