Australian man arrested after performing dangerous ‘burnout’ gender-reveal stunt on public road (VIDEO)

An Australian man has been arrested and charged after he performed dangerous ‘burnout’ maneuvers in his car on a public road, as part of a dramatic gender-reveal stunt.

The 49-year-old man was recorded in Lonsdale, Adelaide last weekend spinning his Ford Sedan in circles as pink smoke billowed out from underneath – symbolizing that the expected child would be a girl.

The dramatic gender reveal streamed live on social media, according to local reports, and children could be seen in attendance just meters away from the reckless driving, while one adult woman could be heard shouting, “It’s a f**king girl!”

“We’re going to have to f**king get out of here soon. Someone’s going to call the cops soon,” remarked another woman who was recording.

The driver was arrested and charged on Wednesday with reckless driving, using a vehicle in an improper way, and driving with a covered number plate, according to local reports. The vehicle was also impounded.

South Australian Police Minister Vincent Tarzia told 9News Adelaide that the culprits should be “absolutely ashamed of themselves,” calling the incident “idiotic, moronic behavior” and pointing out that somebody could have been killed.

“As prospective parents, you would hope these people would know better. It could be their child who is one day impacted by dangerous driving and I wouldn't wish that on any family,” South Australia Police Superintendent Bob Gray said in a statement.

Increasingly dangerous gender-reveal parties have made the news over the past few years, as expectant parents seek to outdo others, with some events even resulting in death.

Earlier this month, a US man was charged after detonating 80 pounds of explosives as part of a gender-reveal party in New Hampshire. The incident caused violent shaking and cracks in the neighborhood.

Gender-reveal parties have also reportedly been responsible for several wildfires in the United States and, in February, a 26-year-old man was killed after a Michigan baby shower party fired a celebratory cannon, dispersing deadly shrapnel.

