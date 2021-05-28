 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Knife-wielding attacker injures policewoman outside Nantes, France, suspect on the run – report

28 May, 2021 10:21
© Twitter / @Foulques44
A policewoman has reportedly been stabbed several times in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, France, leaving her with serious injuries. Officers are hunting the suspect, who is thought to be on foot, after his car was found in the town.

Police sources told BFMTV the attack took place around 10 am (8am GMT) on Friday morning in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, in Loire-Atlantique. The assailant reportedly entered the town’s police station before attacking a policewoman, stabbing her several times. 

The officer was injured in the lower limbs, according to reports, and is seriously injured. She has been taken to hospital. 

Officers are now on the hunt for the assailant, who is believed to be on foot, after his vehicle was discovered in the town. More than 80 gendarmes, three dog units have been deployed along with a police helicopter. On Twitter, the National Gendarmerie called on residents to “avoid the area” and “strictly follow the instructions of the police.”

The attacker’s motivations are currently unknown. 

The stabbing comes one week after French police officers held a demonstration outside the National Assembly and called on President Emmanuel Macron’s government to protect them against violence and bring tougher punishment for those who attack law enforcement officers.

Unions have complained that the government is failing to protect officers from violence against the police and the state. In the preceding month, one policeman had been killed during a drug raid while a police force employee was stabbed to death outside her station.

