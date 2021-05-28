Knife-wielding attacker injures policewoman outside Nantes, France, suspect on the run – report

A policewoman has reportedly been stabbed several times in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, France, leaving her with serious injuries. Officers are hunting the suspect, who is thought to be on foot, after his car was found in the town.

Police sources told BFMTV the attack took place around 10 am (8am GMT) on Friday morning in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, in Loire-Atlantique. The assailant reportedly entered the town’s police station before attacking a policewoman, stabbing her several times.

The officer was injured in the lower limbs, according to reports, and is seriously injured. She has been taken to hospital.

ALERTE - Attaque au couteau dans les locaux de la police municipale de La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, près de Nantes. Une policière a été grièvement blessée par un individu qui a pris la fuite avec son arme de service. Le GIGN est en cours de déploiement (Ouest-France). pic.twitter.com/a1zf47F4F2 — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) May 28, 2021

Officers are now on the hunt for the assailant, who is believed to be on foot, after his vehicle was discovered in the town. More than 80 gendarmes, three dog units have been deployed along with a police helicopter. On Twitter, the National Gendarmerie called on residents to “avoid the area” and “strictly follow the instructions of the police.”

The attacker’s motivations are currently unknown.

The stabbing comes one week after French police officers held a demonstration outside the National Assembly and called on President Emmanuel Macron’s government to protect them against violence and bring tougher punishment for those who attack law enforcement officers.

Unions have complained that the government is failing to protect officers from violence against the police and the state. In the preceding month, one policeman had been killed during a drug raid while a police force employee was stabbed to death outside her station.

