‘Can’t tolerate external interference’: spokesman says Beijing concerned by US and South Korea’s talk of Taiwan stability

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has registered its concern over the interference of Washington and Seoul in Beijing’s internal affairs, after the two countries issued a statement concerning peace and stability in Taiwan.

During a regular press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated Taiwan’s status as part of China and called on other nations not to interfere in Beijing’s internal affairs.

“I cannot tolerate external interference… The Taiwan issue is purely Chinese internal affairs… the interference from outside forces is unacceptable,” Zhao stated. He added that “the countries concerned should be careful in their words and actions in the Taiwan issue, and should not play with fire.”

Zhao said that the international order cannot be determined by a small number of countries, and it opposes the establishment of Western alliances against some nations.

The spokesman’s comments come after a joint statement by US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in following a summit on May 21. In a joint statement, the two countries emphasized the need for peace and stability in Taiwan and the surrounding waterways.

The statement also addressed issues relating to the South China Sea, of which China lays claim to nearly all the disputed water. “We are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea and elsewhere, respect for legal and undisturbed commerce, and respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and aviation.”

Beijing is also opposed to US warships sailing in the Taiwan Strait. It contends that Taiwan is part of China and has frequently called on other nations to stop making comments which may advance Taipei’s independence.

