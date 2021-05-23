12 dead after cable car plunges in Italian Alps, children among injured passengers

A major incident in northern Italy has left at least 12 people dead after a cable snapped, sending a cable car falling near a mountain peak. Two injured children were airlifted to Turin.

The incident happened on Sunday in the Italian Alps on the cableway line which connects the commune of Stresa near Lake Maggiore with the top of Mount Mottarone.

A car fell near a pylon in one of the highest points of the cableway close to the summit. The disaster occurred due to a cable failure, preliminary reports indicate.

The cable car fell from a “relatively high point,” an alpine rescue service spokesman, Walter Milan, told Italy’s Rai News broadcaster, adding that it appears to be “completely crumpled” and almost “destroyed,” indicating that the impact “was obviously significant.”

🔴 #Piemonte, funivia #StresaMottarone: il 118 piemontese ha confermato che 9 persone sono decedute, mentre 2 minorenni sono stati elitrasportati in codice rosso a Torino. Proseguono le operazioni di Soccorso Alpino, @emergenzavvf, 118, @_Carabinieri_ e altri enti dello Stato. pic.twitter.com/ommsfJ4qm4 — Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico (@cnsas_official) May 23, 2021

CNSAS, the Italian alpine rescue service, confirmed that 12 people were killed in the crash, adding that this figure could “unfortunately” rise even further. They also said two air ambulances were among the vehicles dispatched to the site of the incident. They airlifted two children who were injured after the fall to a hospital in Turin.

Italy’s Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini called the incident a “truly terrible tragedy” and said that he already contacted local authorities and the rescue services.

The place where the tragedy happened is a popular tourist destination during both summer and winter. The cableway started operating in the 1960s and underwent an upgrade several years ago, restarting after a pause in 2016. The cable car can accommodate up to 40 passengers.

