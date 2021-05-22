 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Greta Thunberg accuses Chinese state media of 'fat-shaming' her in critical article

22 May, 2021 16:27
Get short URL
Greta Thunberg accuses Chinese state media of 'fat-shaming' her in critical article
FILE PHOTO: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg talks to the media before meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, Belgium, March 5, 2020. ©  REUTERS / Johanna Geron
Swedish climate change awareness activist Greta Thunberg has accused China Daily of ‘fat-shaming’ her in an article which criticized her condemnation of China’s carbon emissions.

Last week, China Daily republished an article from a WeChat social media user which shot back at Thunberg's criticism of Chinese emissions.

On Friday, Vice News picked up on the article and translated a section to read, “Although she claims to be vegetarian, judging from the results of her growth, her carbon emissions are actually not low.”

Interpreting the section as a jab at Thunberg’s weight, Vice News said the activist was “mocked for her weight” and used the headline, “Chinese State Media Just Tried to Fat-Shame Greta Thunberg.”

Spotting the Vice News article, Thunberg herself also took to Twitter to accuse the Chinese news outlet of fat-shaming her, tweeting, “Being fat-shamed by Chinese state owned media is a pretty weird experience even by my standards. But it’s definitely going on my resume.”

Also on rt.com Greta Thunberg tries to walk fine line of neutrality on Israeli-Palestinian clash, but Twitter mob demands that she take a side

The article, however, also made multiple points on the substance of the issue of China's emissions, arguing that the numbers Thunberg was citing should be put into context. Though the numbers cited put China above the United States and India, it explained that China still has fewer emissions per capita than the US.

The report also protested that since China is still a developing country, it is going to be producing more emissions as it grows, just as Scandinavian countries – one of which Thunberg is from – did during their periods of development.

China Daily’s EU Bureau Chief Chen Weihua also hit back, accusing Thunberg of spreading “disinformation.”

“Hi, Greta, if you read Chinese and click the link, you’ll find it’s not a China Daily article,” he pointed out, noting that it “was a story by an author on a social media website that was later reposted on China Daily Chinese language website” with “attribution to the original source” clearly labelled.

“It literally means Greta is tweeting a story which is disinformation,” concluded Chen.

Also on rt.com Twitter labels Chinese newspaper as ‘UK government official’ in apparent bizarre algorithmic blunder

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies