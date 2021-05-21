 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 24 bodies found in El Salvador mass grave at ex-policeman’s home, as possible murder ring investigated

21 May, 2021 20:20
Get short URL
At least 24 bodies found in El Salvador mass grave at ex-policeman’s home, as possible murder ring investigated
A forensic expert examines soil collected at a clandestine cemetery discovered at the house of a former police officer in Chalchuapa, El Salvador on May 20, 2021. © REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A mass grave containing the remains of at least 24 people has been unearthed at the home of a former police officer in El Salvador, who authorities reportedly believe may have been part of a gruesome murder ring.

Officials have said the burial site in the northwestern municipality of Chalchuapa may contain more than 40 bodies, most of whom are believed to be female.

Ex-cop Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, 51, was arrested earlier this month over the killings of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter.

He has confessed to their murders. Chavez was dismissed from the police force in 2010 after being accused of sex crimes.

Also on rt.com Olympic surfing hopeful killed by lightning strike during training session

Forensics officers who searched his property said they uncovered at least seven pits where bodies had been buried for as long as two years.

The grim discoveries are being investigated as part of a possible murder ring involving officials and which may have operated for a decade. At least 10 people are facing charges relating to the string of crimes.

The suspects include people smugglers, ex-soldiers and police, El Salvador’s National Civil Police (PNC) chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas was quoted as saying in La Prensa newspaper on Wednesday.

Chicas said investigators believe some of the victims may have been approached by their killers on social media, with offers to help them leave the country or find employment.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies