 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

UK health chiefs investigate new Covid-19 variant first found in Yorkshire region after 49 cases detected in England

21 May, 2021 17:59
Get short URL
UK health chiefs investigate new Covid-19 variant first found in Yorkshire region after 49 cases detected in England
FILE PHOTO. Sheffield, United Kingdom ©  Getty Images / Christopher Furlong
Some 49 cases of a new variant of Covid-19 have been identified in England and the strain is now under investigation, health chiefs said on Friday, with research underway to check for more infections linked to it.

Most infections of the VUI-21MAY-01 variant, which is of the AV.1 lineage, are located in the eastern Yorkshire and Humber region, Public Health England has said.

A cluster of cases of the variant, which has several mutations in its spike protein, have been identified over the past few weeks.

On Friday, the UK government officially declared the variant “under investigation,” meaning it is looking for cases elsewhere and monitoring the spread of infection.

This is a less serious classification than a “variant of concern” – a status the government has used for the strains first detected in India and the UK, among others.

Also on rt.com UK Health Secretary says Indian variant of Covid-19 could ‘spread like wildfire among the unvaccinated’

Dr Kevin Smith of Public Health England said officials were “keeping an eye” on the new variant, and urged the public not to “be alarmed” and to continue adhering to health measures such as wearing a mask.

So far, the variant does not appear to be more transmissible, cause more severe infection or be more resistant to vaccines than earlier strains of the virus.

It was first discovered by scientists at Yorkshire’s Sheffield University and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. The researchers are now sequencing more positive tests from local hospitals to inform the health situation, according to ITV.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies