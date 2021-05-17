US slaps new sanctions on 13 Myanmar military junta officials and ruling State Administration Council

The US has announced fresh sanctions against over a dozen Myanmar military officials as well as the unofficial State Administration Council (SAC), which was set up to rule the Southeast Asian country after the February 1 coup.

The military chiefs are designated for “violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country,” as well as attacks against Burmese people, including the “killing of children,” the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

Also sanctioned are three adult children of already-designated senior Burmese military officials, the Treasury said.

It claimed military chiefs set up the SAC on February 2 to support the “unlawful overthrow” of Myanamr's democratically elected government, led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

“Burma's military continues to commit human rights abuses and oppress the people of Burma,” Andrea Gacki, head of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement on Monday.

Those blacklisted will have their assets in the US frozen and be barred from doing business with US citizens.

Washington previously sanctioned several Burmese military officials and state-owned companies in relation to the ongoing coup.

Suu Kyi and other government officials were rounded up by the military on February 1 and a military junta was established to rule Myanmar.

Since then, the military has enforced a brutal clampdown on anti-junta protesters, and more than 800 citizens have been killed, according to the non-profit human rights organization, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

