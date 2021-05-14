 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Video shows woman cornered by wild boars near supermarket in Italy as they steal her groceries

14 May, 2021 16:11
Get short URL
Video shows woman cornered by wild boars near supermarket in Italy as they steal her groceries
©  Ingolf König-Jablonski / picture alliance via Getty Images
Viral video shows a herd of snouty thieves forcing a woman with shopping bags to give them up in their favor.

The incident happened at a supermarket parking lot in the municipality of Formello just outside Rome, local media reported on Thursday. In the video shared by the Italian Association for Rural Culture (ACR), a woman with shopping bags is seen swerving among cars, followed by several boars, both big and smaller ones. Apparently realising that the animals are after her bags and she has no way out, the woman drops them to the ground, and the snouts immediately start rooting in them.

Having shared the video, the ACR warned that “these animals cannot be allowed to wander uncontrolled through the streets” and called for measures to be taken to protect the citizens. It later posted that police officers “with a passion for hunting” had volunteered to tackle the apparent boar threat.

Also on rt.com Reclaiming lost habitat: Muscovites warned as wild boars spotted in capital's parks

During the pandemic, wild animals have been spotted more often in widely populated areas. However, the appearance of boars is nothing new to Italians, as there have been numerous calls, especially from farmers, to do something about them. Hungry wild boars may not only pose a threat to the harvest but may also attack people, as well as cause dangerous traffic incidents.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies