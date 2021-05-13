‘Can’t even say Palestinians’: Gal Gadot takes heat after tweeting about cycle of violence between Israel & ‘neighbors’

Israeli actress Gal Gadot was condemned online after weighing in on the latest eruption of violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, with critics accusing the former IDF soldier of carrying water for Tel Aviv.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star and former Miss Israel winner took to Twitter on Wednesday with a statement voicing hope that the “vicious cycle” of fighting would end, while arguing that Israel and its “neighbors” both deserve freedom and safety.

“My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people,” she said.

I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace.

The actress soon met a wave of condemnation for the post, as many took her words to downplay the plight of Palestinians, observing that Gadot made no mention of the Israeli government’s “military occupation, land theft and ethnic cleansing.” Another critic noted that Gadot nowhere used the word “Palestinian,” instead referring to Israel’s “neighbors.”

She can’t even say the word ‘Palestinians’. https://t.co/buE0MUvwvy — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) May 12, 2021

Israeli soldier turned Hollywood's Wonder Woman multimillionaire Gal Gadot sends meaningless thoughts and prayers as the Israeli apartheid regime she supports ethnically cleanses Palestinians and bombs Gazans in an open-air prison camp(She also blocked response to this tweet) https://t.co/AbirG7z3jX — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) May 12, 2021

And people really said we were exaggerating when we said boycott Gal Gadot who acts as a literal tool of propaganda for her government and the occupation forces she once served in. She can’t even say the word Palestinian. To the dustbin of history. https://t.co/pe2O9OBcuu — Nooran A. (@nooranhamdan) May 12, 2021

The tweet also found support, however, with Ted Cruz, a Republican Senator from Texas and a long-time supporter of Israel, saying “God bless Gal Gadot” while sharing her original missive. Greg Price of the conservative Daily Caller, meanwhile, argued the outrage directed at Gadot’s “heartwarming message” came “because she’s an IDF veteran.”

The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she's an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict.A lot of disgusting people in her replies. https://t.co/UZuIn3QNx5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2021

“Don’t forget @GalGadot served in the IDF!!” scream the haters. Yes, she did. Everyone here in Israel serves. Because if they didn’t, and we didn’t have a strong army, ISIS, Islamic Jihad, Iran & Hamas would slaughter every last one of us.Thank you for your service, Gal 💙 — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) May 12, 2021

Gadot’s plea for calm came on the third day of fighting between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militants based in Gaza, which kicked off on Monday on the heels of intense demonstrations over planned evictions for Arab residents of East Jerusalem and harsh police crackdowns. So far, at least 67 Palestinians have perished in the fighting, including 16 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israeli officials, meanwhile, say six citizens have died, among them one child.

