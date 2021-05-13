 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Can’t even say Palestinians’: Gal Gadot takes heat after tweeting about cycle of violence between Israel & ‘neighbors’

13 May, 2021 02:24
(L) Smoke and flames rise from a tower building as it is destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 12, 2021; (R) Israeli actress Gal Gadot arrives at 90th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California. ©  Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa;  Reuters / Mario Anzuoni
Israeli actress Gal Gadot was condemned online after weighing in on the latest eruption of violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, with critics accusing the former IDF soldier of carrying water for Tel Aviv.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star and former Miss Israel winner took to Twitter on Wednesday with a statement voicing hope that the “vicious cycle” of fighting would end, while arguing that Israel and its “neighbors” both deserve freedom and safety.

“My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people,” she said.

I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace.

The actress soon met a wave of condemnation for the post, as many took her words to downplay the plight of Palestinians, observing that Gadot made no mention of the Israeli government’s “military occupation, land theft and ethnic cleansing.” Another critic noted that Gadot nowhere used the word “Palestinian,” instead referring to Israel’s “neighbors.”

The tweet also found support, however, with Ted Cruz, a Republican Senator from Texas and a long-time supporter of Israel, saying “God bless Gal Gadot” while sharing her original missive. Greg Price of the conservative Daily Caller, meanwhile, argued the outrage directed at Gadot’s “heartwarming message” came “because she’s an IDF veteran.”

Gadot’s plea for calm came on the third day of fighting between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militants based in Gaza, which kicked off on Monday on the heels of intense demonstrations over planned evictions for Arab residents of East Jerusalem and harsh police crackdowns. So far, at least 67 Palestinians have perished in the fighting, including 16 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israeli officials, meanwhile, say six citizens have died, among them one child.

