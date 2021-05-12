 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Covid-19 ‘health pass’ for social events given green light by French lawmakers on second attempt

12 May, 2021 12:51
Get short URL
Covid-19 ‘health pass’ for social events given green light by French lawmakers on second attempt
A man uses a ladder during preparations for the reopening of restaurants and beaches in Nice as part of an easing of the country's lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in France, (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/
The French National Assembly has approved a bill that includes the implementation of a Covid-19 ‘health pass’ that will allow people to attend sports fixtures, festivals, and other such occasions that draw large crowds.

After being defeated in its first attempt on Tuesday evening, President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party was able to push through the introduction of its pass on Wednesday morning as the government looks to reopen the economy. 

It will come into effect on June 9, providing proof that someone has been vaccinated, has had a negative test, or has recently recovered from the virus and therefore has antibodies.

Macron has said the pass won’t be required in everyday public places such as restaurants and bars, but will allow people to safely attend sporting events, music festivals and theme parks. 

Also on rt.com ‘Certification is going to be necessary,’ says Hancock as England’s NHS app set to act as vaccine passport from next week

The bill was passed after Macron’s government agreed to shorten the transition period during which it will be able to re-impose Covid restrictions after France’s state of emergency is lifted on June 2.

Cafes, restaurants, and bars will be allowed to reopen for outdoor service from May 19, with shops, museums, and cinemas also opening for business once again. Places of worship and sports stadiums will be able to admit up to 5,000 people from early June, and foreign tourists will be allowed to visit France.

The move to relax the country’s third lockdown comes despite stubbornly high levels of Covid-19 and a stuttering vaccination campaign. The French health authorities have registered more than 20,000 new cases a day for more than two months, although it is clear that infection levels are falling.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies