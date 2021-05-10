Cyprus lifts 3rd lockdown, introduces Covid 'safety pass' for citizens to return to some form of normality
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou described the initiative as “a step towards returning to a more normal pace of social and economic activity," and "an important step towards exiting uncertainty."
Cypriot health officials have now abolished a text-in service established previously which allowed people to leave their homes on receipt of official approval from authorities, provided there was a valid reason.
Cypriots hoping to gain access to the country's gradually reopening hospitality venues will now be required to show the so-called coronavirus "safety pass" which indicates a citizen has received at least one dose of an approved coronavirus vaccine.
Survivors who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months as well as those with proof of a negative PCR test in the preceding 72 hours may also obtain a Covid "safety pass" to enjoy a night on the town.
Cypriot authorities claim the “safety pass” measure is only temporary and will last until May 31, with a view towards expediting the island's vaccination program and achieving herd immunity (the point at which more than 65% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine).
An overnight curfew from 11pm will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, however.
Cyprus endured a third wave predominantly caused by the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus in recent months. On Saturday, the country recorded 397 new cases as a result of a daily record 71,250 tests.
Cypriot authorities are hoping to provide a boost to the country's economy by allowing vaccinated tourists unlimited entry from May 10.
Southern Cyprus has recorded some 70,000 cases of Covid-19 infection resulting in at least 334 deaths since March 2020.
