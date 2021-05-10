Hundreds injured after Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem amid ongoing Palestinian protests

Hundreds of injuries have been reported after Israeli forces raided Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the second time since Friday, amid soaring tensions over Israeli plans to forcibly evict Palestinian families from their homes.

Israeli security personnel used tear gas and stun grenades while storming the holy site, according to eyewitness reports. Hundreds of people have been injured, according to the Palestine Red Crescent, resulting in 50 hospitalizations.

Red Crescent is reporting that Israeli forces have wounded hundreds of Palestinians at Al Aqsa, at least 50 of whom have been transferred to the hospital. Six journalists have also been injured. pic.twitter.com/spqPQouTwN — IMEU (@theIMEU) May 10, 2021

Footage posted to social media appears to show a skirmish outside the mosque between Palestinians and Israeli forces. Protesters are seen throwing rocks as loud bangs can be heard, likely from crowd-control munitions being fired by police.

مواجهات عنيفة جداً بين قوات الاحتلال والشبان في المسجد الأقصى هذه الأثناء.. قوات الاحتلال تستخدم كل وسائل القوة تجاه المعتكفين pic.twitter.com/cPHKiMtNrF — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 10, 2021

Another clip posted to social media purportedly shows the moment Israeli forces entered the mosque. Shouting and loud bangs can be heard as tear gas pours into the building. Several bystanders can be heard coughing.

The violence comes after more than 200 Palestinians were injured in clashes with police across Jerusalem on Friday and into the weekend. On Friday night, Israeli police deployed large forces to Al-Aqsa mosque, where tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers had gathered for Ramadan prayers. The crowd started throwing chairs, rocks and shoes at the police, who retaliated with rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades.

Jerusalem has seen days of protests and unrest stemming from growing anger over the planned forced eviction of several Palestinian families living on land inside annexed sections of East Jerusalem. Israel intends to give the land to Jewish settlers.

Israeli announced on Monday that the Temple Mount, which includes Al-Aqsa mosque, will be closed to Jewish visitors due to the ongoing unrest. The decision comes as the country celebrates Jerusalem Day, which marks Israel regaining control over the Old City at the end of the 1967 Six-Day War.

