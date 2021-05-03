Kuwait forbids unvaccinated citizens from traveling outside the country

Only those Kuwaiti citizens who have received a Covid-19 jab will be able to travel abroad, while the unvaccinated will have to stay home, the Gulf State’s government cabinet has ruled.

The restrictions will go into force from May 22 and won’t affect people from age groups who lack eligibility to get coronavirus shots, the country’s Information Ministry said on Monday.

Kuwait, which has a population of over 4.4 million, has so far administered more than 1.1 million doses of vaccines, according to World Health Organization data. Two jabs – those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca – have been registered for use by the oil-rich country.

The previous ban on entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens has remained in place, as has the order issued in April to suspend all flights from India due to the surge in infections there.

Kuwaiti itself has seen a rise in daily coronavirus cases in the first months of the year, with between 1,300 and 1,500 people getting infected daily.

Since the start of the pandemic, 276,500 people in the country have tested positive for Covid-19. The country has registered almost 1,600 fatalities related to the virus.

