We'll need booster vaccine shots against Covid-19 variants ‘starting this fall,’ says Moderna CEO

The head of the vaccine-maker Moderna has said that people should receive additional doses of the vaccine starting this autumn – to better protect themselves from new Covid-19 mutations.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance news website, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel was asked about the comments made by Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health in Rhode Island, who said last week that people may require additional annual booster shots against Covid-19 in the future.

“I think we're going to need boosters starting this fall,” Bancel said.

The Moderna chief said the research shows that “immunity is waning over time.” He argued that the second reason for a new injection are the new variants of the coronavirus.

Your chance of being sick – if you got vaccinated in December 2020 or January 2021 – next fall is pretty high, if you get infected by a variant, not the ancestral strain for which the vaccine was designed.

Bancel said that particularly vulnerable people, including those over 65, should get a booster shot.

The CEO announced that Moderna will ramp up production to provide up to three billion doses of the vaccine adjusted for Covid-19 variants in 2022.

