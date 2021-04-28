‘Massive jolts’ felt across northeast India as magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Assam

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has rocked the Indian state of Assam, with many witnesses reporting powerful tremors felt across the country’s northeast.

The quake struck near the towns Dhekiajuli and Tezpur at a depth of around 18 miles (29 km) on Wednesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded a depth of just shy of 25 miles (40 km). Aftershocks have been reported, with USGS measuring at least one at a magnitude of 4.9.

Few early pictures of damage in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/lTIGwBKIPV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

Residents, including a local government minister, took to Twitter to report the “massive” quake, with one deeming it the “scariest earthquake [I have ever] witnessed.” Another local said his “whole house vibrated” during the tremors, which he felt for more than 30 seconds.

Even some living nearly 250 miles (400 km) away from the epicenter, including across the border in Bangladesh, reported feeling the jolt, according to witness testimony collected by the EMSC.

This is the first visual of the after-effects of the massive Earthquake in Assam. pic.twitter.com/dPYyKsSsXm — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) April 28, 2021

Cracks were spotted in some buildings following the seism, according to local media, though casualties and the overall damage inflicted remain unclear. Video purporting to show the aftermath of the quake has circulated online, with a crowd seen milling around rubble on a city street.

