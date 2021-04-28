 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Massive jolts’ felt across northeast India as magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Assam

28 Apr, 2021 03:03
©  USGS
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has rocked the Indian state of Assam, with many witnesses reporting powerful tremors felt across the country’s northeast.

The quake struck near the towns Dhekiajuli and Tezpur at a depth of around 18 miles (29 km) on Wednesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded a depth of just shy of 25 miles (40 km). Aftershocks have been reported, with USGS measuring at least one at a magnitude of 4.9.

Residents, including a local government minister, took to Twitter to report the “massive” quake, with one deeming it the “scariest earthquake [I have ever] witnessed.” Another local said his “whole house vibrated” during the tremors, which he felt for more than 30 seconds.

Even some living nearly 250 miles (400 km) away from the epicenter, including across the border in Bangladesh, reported feeling the jolt, according to witness testimony collected by the EMSC.

Cracks were spotted in some buildings following the seism, according to local media, though casualties and the overall damage inflicted remain unclear. Video purporting to show the aftermath of the quake has circulated online, with a crowd seen milling around rubble on a city street. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

