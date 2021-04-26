 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass funeral pyres and graves: Horrific photos show India’s struggle with Covid-19

26 Apr, 2021 11:48
A woman is consoled by a relative at a crematorium during mass cremation of COVID-19 victims, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. © AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
A series of new photographs showing the burning of mass funeral pyres and the tears of family members dressed in full personal protective equipment looking on illustrates the extent of India’s coronavirus turmoil.

The Associated Press news agency has published more than a dozen photos this past week, showing the cremation and burial of Covid-19 victims.

Several showed rows of mass funeral pyres ablaze in a New Delhi area that has been turned into a temporary crematorium, while other photos, from Guwahati, in Assam, showed men in protective equipment digging graves before lowering wrapped bodies into them.

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. © AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
A dead body waits to be cremated as multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. © AP Photo
Relatives and municipal workers in protective suit bury the body of a person who died due to COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021.© AP Photo/Anupam Nath
The emotional toll of India’s struggle with the coronavirus was also poignantly captured in photographs of relatives of the deceased crying and consoling each other while dressed in full protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. © AP Photo / Channi Anand

India has become the second most Covid-affected country in the world – beaten only by the United States – with more than 17,300,000 cases and nearly 200,000 deaths.

Despite hosting production centers for two different Covid-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca and Covaxin, India has partially vaccinated just 8.6% of its population and fully vaccinated only 1.6%, leaving it a long way behind other major countries.

Several, including the United States, have pledged to provide aid to India as it struggles through the pandemic, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a “storm” that “has shaken the nation.”

