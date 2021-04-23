 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French police administrative officer fatally stabbed, suspect shot dead at the scene

23 Apr, 2021 13:28
© Bertrand GUAY / AFP
A French police administrative officer was stabbed at the local precinct in Rambouillet, in the Yvelines region. Armed officers shot and arrested the assailant, who later died from their injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:20pm local time when the suspect lunged at the officer with a knife, mortally wounding her. Responding officers opened fire and managed to arrest the suspect at the scene.

French media report the 49-year-old administrative officer went into cardiac arrest at the scene after having her throat slit. The injured woman succumbed to multiple stab wounds moments later after receiving emergency treatment at the scene, according to media reports. 

Police sources later confirmed to BFMTV that the suspect had also died of their gunshot wounds. France's counterterrorism police force, the SDAT, has begun assessing the situation while Paris region president Valerie Pecresse said that terrorist motives could not be ruled out.

Despite some media reports to the contrary, police sources denied that the suspect, who was reportedly unknown to French intelligence services, shouted Islamist slogans during the attack. 

Media reports indicate the attacker holds Tunisian nationality. 

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the incident in a tweet and said he was en route to the scene in the city of Rambouillet, home to some 26,000 people, located approximately 60km southwest of Paris. 

French prime Minister Jean Castex arrived at the scene as well.

