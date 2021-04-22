Beijing backs Pakistan to bring perpetrators to justice after terrorists target hotel of Chinese ambassador in Quetta

The Chinese foreign minister said they have not received any reports that their citizens were hurt after a car bomb ripped through a hotel where the ambassador to Pakistan was staying but called on Islamabad to carry out justice.

Speaking on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed that the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, was leading a delegation to the area on Wednesday but was not in the hotel when the terrorist attack took place. “When the attack occurred, the delegation was not in the hotel as they were participating in activities.”

Expressing his condolences to the victims of the attack, the spokesman also condemned the violence and said he was aware that the bombing was being fully investigated by Pakistani authorities. “I believe Pakistan will be able to find out the truth, bring the perpetrators to justice, and ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan,” he stated.

Also on rt.com 4 killed after car bomb rocks luxury hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan hosting Chinese ambassador

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast which hit the Serena Hotel in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, but have not confirmed whether the Chinese ambassador was their intended target. At least five died, including a police officer and a dozen were wounded in the explosion.

There have been a spate of attacks on Chinese interests and officials in recent years in Pakistan. In May 2019, five people were killed in an attack on a five-star hotel in Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, one of Pakistan’s poorest provinces. The region, which is home to a number of Beijing's investments, hosts a major Chinese Belt and Road Initiative project, the Gwadar port development.

Serena hotels have previously been a target for the Taliban and its associated groups. The Serena Kabul has been targeted on numerous occasions as it often hosts high ranking foreign dignitaries.

Islamist terrorist groups, including Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) have also previously labeled China as one of the top countries where the rights of Muslims are being abused, noting the alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang which is frequently cited by Western media.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!