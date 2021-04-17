‘Something went wrong’: Twitter suffers unexplained outage

Users trying to access the social media platform Twitter on Friday evening saw the ominous message “Something went wrong.” The company’s blog, where outage explanations are normally posted, was also offline.

The tracking website DownDetector showed more than 50,000 reports of the outage in just 15 minutes, shortly after 5 pm Pacific time, the timezone at Twitter’s San Francisco, California headquarters. DETAILS TO FOLLOW