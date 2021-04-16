Salmonella outbreak in Denmark linked to popular herbal digestive supplements claimed three lives, Danish health watchdog says

A months-long outbreak of salmonella in Denmark that has resulted in three deaths and caused infections in more than 30 people has been linked to a widely used brand of herbal medicine products by the country’s top health agency.

The Statens Serum Institut (SSI), responsible for ensuring preparedness against infectious diseases, said all those affected had consumed ‘Husk brand’ psyllium husk capsules manufactured by Orkla Care. It is not yet clear which ingredient in the supplements could have caused the poisoning.

While three people with the specific bacterial strain have died, 19 others have required hospitalization since the outbreak began in mid-November. Those infected are aged between two and 92.

“This is a serious and large outbreak,” Luise Muller, an epidemiologist with SSI, said in a statement. “This is the first time that we have been able to identify a natural medicine as the cause of a salmonella outbreak.”

The SSI first alerted the public to the outbreak – which is spread across the country – on April 9, although by that time there had been no indication of serious illness.

According to Muller, one reason why the infection was not detected earlier might have been that people who ate the capsules often already had pre-existing stomach problems. The three people who died were reportedly already unwell, but the SSI is yet to release additional details, including their ages.

After investigating authorities found traces of salmonella in the products at patients’ homes, several batches of the supplement – which claims to increase dietary fibre and improve bowel movements – were recalled.

However, an Orkla Care spokesman told the BBC that no clear connection has been confirmed between the three deaths and Husk products.

As a precautionary measure though, spokesman Hakon Mageli said, the company has “decided right now to recall all Husk products because of the outbreak in Denmark, and also for the Swedish and Norwegian and Finnish market.”

While the primary focus has been on Husk capsules, Mageli added that the recall also applied to the Husk powdered variant. This latest recall comes after a batch of Husk supplements was recalled on Monday.

Noting that Orkla’s products had never had any cases of salmonella in some 35 years, Mageli said: “We don’t know the reason [for the outbreak], but we have now started a full review of the process from the supply of raw materials to the finished product.”

In an alert on its website, the SSI has urged consumers of Husk psyllium seed husk capsules and Husk psyllium stomach balance supplements to check their products labels against the batch numbers in question posted on Orkla Care’s website.

The risk of infection with salmonella is considered small and symptoms are normally mild, the SSI warning added.

Infection by salmonella bacteria, typically found in uncooked or undercooked meat and other food products, can cause fever, diarrhoea, stomach pain, vomiting and, in severe cases, death.

