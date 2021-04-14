 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Red Movement’ protesters daub Myanmar streets with paint as military crackdown death toll rises

14 Apr, 2021 10:34
An anti-coup protester uses red paint as he writes slogans at a bus stop on Wednesday April 14, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. ©  AP Photo
Pro-democracy protesters gathered in Myanmar on Wednesday to cover the streets of Yangon in red paint, marking the bloodshed and lives lost in clashes with the military, after the junta seized control of the country.

The student-led ‘Red Movement’ has sparked demonstrations across the country, with protesters throwing red paint onto roads and buildings to show their opposition to the military’s takeover without risking getting caught up in the violence.

Images shared by an individual claiming to be in Myanmar showed blood-red handprints and graffiti on the streets of Yangon, declaring that “we won’t let dictators govern our country.”

Following the latest action, footage on social media showed the Myanmar military halting and checking cars in the Sanchaung area of Yangon. It’s not clear what or who they were searching for during their traffic stops.

After the demonstration on Wednesday morning, witnesses reported at least 13 vehicles filled with Myanmar security forces being deployed to the region to control demonstrations amid a continuing military crackdown on anti-coup activists.

Since the military removed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her political party from power on February 1, clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in more than 700 fatalities being reported, with groups monitoring the situation warning that the actual figure is likely to be higher.

The Red Movement’s recent activities follow comments from the UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, who described the military’s behavior as a “campaign of repression and slaughter of its people,” warning that the situation “is heading towards a full-blown conflict.”

