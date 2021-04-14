‘Red Movement’ protesters daub Myanmar streets with paint as military crackdown death toll rises
The student-led ‘Red Movement’ has sparked demonstrations across the country, with protesters throwing red paint onto roads and buildings to show their opposition to the military’s takeover without risking getting caught up in the violence.
Red Movement at Thuwana Township, Yangon on the second day of Thingyan New Year. We won’t let dictators govern our country!#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Apr14Couppic.twitter.com/Rxzn0eiDSx— hnin (@hnin39747110) April 14, 2021
Images shared by an individual claiming to be in Myanmar showed blood-red handprints and graffiti on the streets of Yangon, declaring that “we won’t let dictators govern our country.”
Sanchaung, Yangon: Happened at 11am. Terrorists (#Myanmar Security Forces) checking all cars on Kyun Taw Road since 10am. #Apr14Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#CondemnDeathPenaltypic.twitter.com/MvOPoQtNNJ— May Htun (@MayThiriHtun3) April 14, 2021
Following the latest action, footage on social media showed the Myanmar military halting and checking cars in the Sanchaung area of Yangon. It’s not clear what or who they were searching for during their traffic stops.
Around 11:20am,more than 13 vehicles of full terrorists deploying around in #Kyarkwatit st, #Tarmwe Tsp,Yangon. #Apr14Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#CondemnDeathPenaltypic.twitter.com/CIg0cGYOWx— LinnLatNay (@LinnLatNay1) April 14, 2021
After the demonstration on Wednesday morning, witnesses reported at least 13 vehicles filled with Myanmar security forces being deployed to the region to control demonstrations amid a continuing military crackdown on anti-coup activists.
Bloody Strike Campaign in Hlaing, Yangon Civilians wished to fight against dictatorship together with ethnic armed organizations ( EAOs ) We will be united as one #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Apr14Couppic.twitter.com/2YA89KRmpp— Phyoooo21 (@phyoooo2112) April 14, 2021
Since the military removed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her political party from power on February 1, clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in more than 700 fatalities being reported, with groups monitoring the situation warning that the actual figure is likely to be higher.Also on rt.com Reports of ‘80 protesters killed’ in one day as post-coup military crackdown continues in Myanmar
The Red Movement’s recent activities follow comments from the UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, who described the military’s behavior as a “campaign of repression and slaughter of its people,” warning that the situation “is heading towards a full-blown conflict.”
