Facebook and Instagram go down for reasons unknown: ‘Something went wrong’
8 Apr, 2021 21:35
Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, have suffered a major outage, prompting users to flock to Twitter to vent their frustration. While both sites have swiftly recovered, no explanation was given for the issue.
BREAKING - #Facebook is down. Like really down. pic.twitter.com/vzW5wykpRw— Tracy Maher (@tracym) April 8, 2021
#Facebook is down.. the world is ending.. the wife has lost contact with the outside ..... she's attempting to make conversation..... HELP pic.twitter.com/T1ZRnoURzs— ShareⓂan ♻ (@UkShareman) April 8, 2021
People desperately refreshing Instagram and Facebook to see if they’re still down pic.twitter.com/6tzdFNn0Ub— Richard Duggan (@RJKDuggan) April 8, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW