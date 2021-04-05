Woman’s body found inside CHARITY BIN near Queensland mall in alleged ‘misadventure’

A woman in her 30s has been found dead inside a charity bin outside a shopping center in Gold Coast, Queensland, with police and paramedics treating the bizarre incident as “non-suspicious.”

The body was discovered by a local resident inside a clothes donation drop-off box at a parking lot outside Stocklands Burleigh Heads mall around 7am on Monday. Police and paramedics were immediately called to the scene, but the woman was already dead at that point.

A woman's body has been found in a charity bin on the #GoldCoast.Police were called to the back of Stockland #BurleighHeads Shopping Centre just after 7.00am after a member of the public made the discovery.For more: https://t.co/ITeTMD44DW#9Newspic.twitter.com/8NWlxnNjtq — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) April 5, 2021

Although the incident seemed suspicious, the initial probe found no apparent foul play, and according to police the death is now being treated as a tragic “misadventure.”

Update: Police are now treating the death as non-suspicious. It’s believed the woman may have become stuck inside the bin. Firefighters are working to cut it open. pic.twitter.com/0bnLNcyVIO — Mackenzie Colahan (@maccolahan9) April 4, 2021

It is yet unclear, however, how and when exactly she might've gotten stuck inside. Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel had to use power tools to cut the bin open to get the body out, according to a video shared a local reporter.

“We are aware of a tragic incident in the carpark outside Stockland Burleigh Heads and continue to assist police with their investigation,” the mall’s spokeswoman said as cited by news.com.au.

The woman was aged in her 30s, according to local media reports, but authorities have yet to officially identify the victim and prepare an autopsy report.

