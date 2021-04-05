 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Woman’s body found inside CHARITY BIN near Queensland mall in alleged ‘misadventure’

5 Apr, 2021 01:39
©  Google Street View
A woman in her 30s has been found dead inside a charity bin outside a shopping center in Gold Coast, Queensland, with police and paramedics treating the bizarre incident as “non-suspicious.”

The body was discovered by a local resident inside a clothes donation drop-off box at a parking lot outside Stocklands Burleigh Heads mall around 7am on Monday. Police and paramedics were immediately called to the scene, but the woman was already dead at that point.

Although the incident seemed suspicious, the initial probe found no apparent foul play, and according to police the death is now being treated as a tragic “misadventure.”

It is yet unclear, however, how and when exactly she might've gotten stuck inside. Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel had to use power tools to cut the bin open to get the body out, according to a video shared a local reporter.

“We are aware of a tragic incident in the carpark outside Stockland Burleigh Heads and continue to assist police with their investigation,” the mall’s spokeswoman said as cited by news.com.au.

The woman was aged in her 30s, according to local media reports, but authorities have yet to officially identify the victim and prepare an autopsy report.

