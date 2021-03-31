 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jakarta police shoot woman in reported gunbattle days after suicide bomber church attack

31 Mar, 2021 12:17
FILE PHOTO: Armed police officers stand guard in Jakarta, Indonesia ©  Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/ via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Armed police officers stand guard in Jakarta, Indonesia ©  Antara Foto/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/ via REUTERS
A woman was shot and killed by police in Jakarta, Indonesia after exchanging gunfire with officers, local media have reported. Law enforcement has yet to comment on the violent incident.

The suspect entered the national police headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday, where she engaged in a shootout with officers before being mortally wounded, local news outlets said. 

A video shown on Indonesian television shows the individual, wearing a long black garment and a veil, walking through the grounds of the police compound. It appears that she is brandishing something in her hands, possibly a gun. Two people are seen exiting a building, then dashing back inside once they spot the woman. Another individual, presumably a police officer, observers her from a distance as he backs away. Gunshots can be heard as the suspect slowly walks through the courtyard, before suddenly collapsing to the ground. 

Police have not commented on the apparent attack, but local television stations said the suspect was a woman and was armed. 

The incident comes three days after a newlywed couple with suspected jihadist ties carried out a suicide bombing attack at a cathedral on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, which left 20 people wounded. More than a dozen people have been arrested by law enforcement in connection to the attack. 

