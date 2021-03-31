Jakarta police shoot woman in reported gunbattle days after suicide bomber church attack

A woman was shot and killed by police in Jakarta, Indonesia after exchanging gunfire with officers, local media have reported. Law enforcement has yet to comment on the violent incident.

The suspect entered the national police headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday, where she engaged in a shootout with officers before being mortally wounded, local news outlets said.

A video shown on Indonesian television shows the individual, wearing a long black garment and a veil, walking through the grounds of the police compound. It appears that she is brandishing something in her hands, possibly a gun. Two people are seen exiting a building, then dashing back inside once they spot the woman. Another individual, presumably a police officer, observers her from a distance as he backs away. Gunshots can be heard as the suspect slowly walks through the courtyard, before suddenly collapsing to the ground.

Police have not commented on the apparent attack, but local television stations said the suspect was a woman and was armed.

The incident comes three days after a newlywed couple with suspected jihadist ties carried out a suicide bombing attack at a cathedral on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, which left 20 people wounded. More than a dozen people have been arrested by law enforcement in connection to the attack.

